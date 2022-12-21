Over 530 people on Kerry County Council’s housing waiting list offered tenancies this year

Over 530 people on Kerry County Council’s housing waiting list have been offered tenancies so far this year.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin sought the information at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Brendan Cronin asked how many people from the council’s housing waiting list were offered tenancies by Kerry County Council this year, and how many applicants remain on the list now.

The council says 534 tenancies have been offered.

Kerry County Council has offered 357 applicants a tenancy, and a further 177 tenancies were offered by Approved Housing Bodies from the council’s qualified applicants.

As of November 1st, the council says the net need is 2,308, and this excludes transfers from other social housing supported areas and households on HAP or RAS.

The gross need on November 1st was 4,614.

The council says this is likely to change significantly next year, as it’s been suggested that income threshold and limits are due to change.