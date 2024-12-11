Advertisement
Over 500 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland MD

Dec 11, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Over 500 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland MD
Over 500 people are awaiting social housing in the Castleisland MD area.

That’s according to figures provided at the recent Municipal District meeting.

Of the 510 people awaiting social housing in the Castleisland MD - 277 are awaiting one bed units.

143 applicants are on the list for 2 bed homes in the area; 77 are awaiting 3 bed units; 12 people are on the list for 4 bed houses; while 1 applicant is awaiting a 5 bed home.

Excluding transfers from other MD areas which have listed Castleisland as one of their three areas of choice - 323 people are awaiting social housing within the Municipal District.

There are currently 19 vacant units in the Castleisland MD; of these 6 dwellings are under repair and unallocated; 5 are under repair and allocated; 5 dwellings are awaiting repairs; 2 houses are repaired and awaiting allocation; while 1 home is repaired and awaiting occupation.

In total within the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD 1,056 people are awaiting social housing.

