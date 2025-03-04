Advertisement
Over 420 claims approved under Help to Buy scheme in Kerry

Mar 4, 2025 10:47 By radiokerrynews
Over 420 claims approved under Help to Buy scheme in Kerry
Over 420 claims have been approved under the Help to Buy scheme in Kerry.

The Help to Buy (HTB) scheme is an incentive for first-time property purchasers.

It helps people with the deposit they need to purchase or self-build a new house or apartment.

Of the 425 claims approved in Kerry, there are 773 applicants associated with these claims.

Nationally, over 34,100 claims have been approved under the Help to Buy scheme during the same period.

The figures were provided by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe following a query by Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe.

