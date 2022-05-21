Advertisement
Over 4,100 people waiting for eye treatment in Kerry and Cork

May 21, 2022 15:05 By radiokerrynews
Over 4,100 people are waiting for access to eye treatment in Kerry and Cork.

 

Figures in today’s Irish Examiner show 73% of adults needing eye treatment across the two counties are waiting longer than 12 months to see a hospital consultant.

779 of those waiting for eye treatment in Kerry and Cork are under the age of four, with 43% of those waiting more than a year.

 

Over 1,100 aged between five and 17 are waiting longer than a year, while 367 people aged over 65 are waiting more than 12 months to access eye treatment in the two counties.

