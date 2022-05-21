Over 4,100 people waiting for eye treatment in Kerry and Cork

Over 4,100 people are waiting for access to eye treatment in Kerry and Cork.

Figures in today’s Irish Examiner show 73% of adults needing eye treatment across the two counties are waiting longer than 12 months to see a hospital consultant.

779 of those waiting for eye treatment in Kerry and Cork are under the age of four, with 43% of those waiting more than a year.

Over 1,100 aged between five and 17 are waiting longer than a year, while 367 people aged over 65 are waiting more than 12 months to access eye treatment in the two counties.