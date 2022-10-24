Over 4,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Kerry

Over 4,700 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Kerry to date.

That’s according to figures provided by Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman, following a query from Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe.

Separate figures provided by Minister O’Gorman show 42 residential properties in Kerry are being used to house Ukrainian refugees.

Over 51,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since the war began in February, with over 40,000 of those seeking accommodation from the state.

Of those, 4,708 are being accommodated in Kerry.

People across Ireland were asked to pledge any available properties to house Ukrainian refugees.

Local authorities and non-governmental organisations are working to activate these properties.

In total, 378 properties in Kerry were notified to the council; of these 42 have been activated, meaning they are being used to house Ukrainian refugees.

Nationally, over 10,000 properties have been notified to local authorities and NGOs, with 1,680 of those used.

These figures were provided by Minister O'Gorman, following a query from Labour leader Ivana Bacik.