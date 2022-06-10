Over 340 tree felling licences issued in Kerry since 2019

Over 340 tree felling licences have been issued in Kerry since 2019.

The licences were issued to Coillte and private landowners.

Last year, 89 tree feeling licences were issued to private landowners, while 56 were issued to Coillte.

Advertisement

That compares to 61 private and 31 to Coillte in 2020; 69 tree felling licences were issued to private landowners in 2019 and 21 were issued to Coillte during the same year.

So far this year, 13 such licences were issued to private landowners and there were three granted to Coillte.

The figures were provided to Fine Gael TD Colm Burke by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConologue.

Advertisement

Deputy Burke also sought details on how many afforestation licences were granted.

Afforestation is when new trees are planted or seeds are sown in an area where there were no trees before, creating a new forest.

The figures show 86 such licences were granted to private landowners since 2019.

Advertisement

Seven have been granted to date this year; 28 were issued in 2021, four in 2020 and 47 in 2019.

Meanwhile, Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly is asking the European Commission to put pressure on the Irish government when it comes to forestry problems.

He says there's currently a huge backlog in both tree-felling licences and planting permissions.

Advertisement

Mr Kelly was quick to refute earlier impressions that the EU was holding things up with unnecessary bureaucracy.