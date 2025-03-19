Over 26,000 inspections carried out on licenced premises in Kerry over past ten years

Over 26,000 inspections were carried out by Gardaí on licenced premises in Kerry over the past ten years.

These inspections are carried out on venues that sell alcohol to ensure they are in full compliance with alcohol licensing legislation.

In Kerry 2,279 inspections were carried out on licensed premises last year, that’s up from 2,050 in the previous year (2023).

Advertisement

In 2022, Gardaí in Kerry carried out 2,366 such inspections, while a further 2,806 inspection were carried out on licenced premises in Kerry in 2021.

The highest number of inspections over the past ten years was carried out in 2020 when 4,996 were undertaken by Gardaí.

It stood at 1,496 in 2019, 1,500 in 2018 and 1,817 in 2017.

Advertisement

Gardaí carried out 2,095 inspections on licenced premises in 2016, while they undertook 2,722 inspections in 2015 and a further 2,432 in 2014.

Breaches found during inspections related to liquor licencing and selling alcohol to under 18s; no breakdown was provided for where in the country these offences were detected.

The figures were provided by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan following a query from Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane in the Dáil recently.

Advertisement

Minister O’Callaghan says the figures were provided by the Garda Pulse system.