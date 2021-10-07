Over 2,400 calls made to Kerry COVID-19 freephone helpline between March and December last year

Over 2,400 (2,459) calls were made to the Kerry COVID-19 freephone helpline between March and December of last year (2020).

This helpline was set up to provide non-emergency support in Kerry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 770 (777) calls related to collection and delivery services, while 130 (133) calls were made due to social isolation.

A further 88 related to meal services, while 160 were medical or health related and 1,301 calls were classed under other requests.

The figures were revealed in the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC) report which examined the performance of Kerry County Council in 2020.

The COVID-19 freephone helpline can be contacted on 1800 807 009; it can also be reached by texting 'SUPPORT' followed by your name to 50555.