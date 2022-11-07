Over 2,300 Kerry people owe tax due to Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Over 2,300 (2,325) people in Kerry have outstanding tax due, as they were on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Nationally, more than 75,000 (75,825) people were in receipt of PUP and had an underpayment of tax during 2020 or 2021, when they filed their income tax returns.

Outstanding tax due is being collected through a reduction in the person’s tax credits over four years, starting from this year.

The figures were provided by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, following a query from Labour TD Seán Sherlock.