There were over 1,900 (1,968) jobs in IDA Ireland-supported companies in Kerry last year.

Nationally, that figure was over 275,000 (275,384).

Dublin had the highest employment in IDA Ireland supported companies at more than 120,000 (123,708), while Laois had the fewest at 157.

Advertisement

The figures were provided to Sinn Féin TD Louise O'Reilly by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar.