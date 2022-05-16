Over 160 patients waited on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry throughout April

Over 160 patients waited on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department throughout April.

That’s according to figures Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation.

This year’s figures represent a decrease of 30% when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The INMO figures show that 166 patients were on trolleys in UHK in April, that’s down from 199 for the same month last year.

However, this year’s figure represents a significant increase when compared to 2020 when just three patients waited on trolleys during the month of April.

2019 marked the highest number of patients waiting on trolleys at UHK for the month of April since records began in 2006; 238 waited for a bed this year.

There were 174 people waiting for a bed at UHK in April 2018 and 143 in 2017.

In 2009, there were just 10 people waiting on trolleys in UHK during the month.

Nationally this year, 8,717 patients were without a bed last month.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha, who is from Ventry, says last month’s trolley figures have been extremely concerning.

She says it’s been an extremely difficult time for nurses and midwives in Irish hospitals, adding they’re exhausted and burnt out by hospital conditions.