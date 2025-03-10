Over 15,600 people in receipt of fuel allowance in Kerry

There are over 15,600 (15,648) people in receipt of the fuel allowance in Kerry.

That’s according to figures provided by Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary, which cover up to the end of last year.

Fuel allowance is a means-tested payment to assist pensioners and other long-term social welfare dependent householders with their winter heating costs.

The payments are made from September to April at a weekly rate of €33 or in two lump sums in September and January.

Nationally, more than 413,000 people were getting the fuel allowance as of the end of last year.

The figures were provided by Minister Calleary following a query from Fianna Fáil TD Erin McGreehan.