Advertisement
News

Over 15,600 people in receipt of fuel allowance in Kerry

Mar 10, 2025 10:35 By radiokerrynews
Over 15,600 people in receipt of fuel allowance in Kerry
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

There are over 15,600 (15,648) people in receipt of the fuel allowance in Kerry.

That’s according to figures provided by Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary, which cover up to the end of last year.

Fuel allowance is a means-tested payment to assist pensioners and other long-term social welfare dependent householders with their winter heating costs.

Advertisement

The payments are made from September to April at a weekly rate of €33 or in two lump sums in September and January.

Nationally, more than 413,000 people were getting the fuel allowance as of the end of last year.

The figures were provided by Minister Calleary following a query from Fianna Fáil TD Erin McGreehan.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Almost 30% increase in numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry in February
Advertisement
Construction underway to deliver high-speed broadband to over 1,800 in South Kerry
Elected Kerry councillors to write to Communications Minister requesting Eircode allocation for all farmyards
Advertisement

Recommended

Bingo Fundraiser in aid of St. Mary’s Bord nan Óg GAA March 12th
Warriors finish regular season on high as they await playoff opponents
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus