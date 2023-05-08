Over 1,500 Kerry people waiting for driving test appointment

Over 1,500 people in Kerry are waiting to get an appointment for their driving test.

It comes as people are waiting an estimated 30 weeks before they receive an appointment in Killarney, and 16 weeks in Tralee.

The figures were released to Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin from the Road Safety Authority, following a parliamentary question.

Advertisement

The RSA figures from 31st March this year show 185 people had a scheduled driving test appointment in Killarney, and 203 in Tralee.

There were over 1,500 people in Kerry who were eligible to sit their test and who will get a date once a slot becomes available, or who already have an open invitation to book themselves a slot.

758 of these are waiting for an appointment in Tralee, and 750 in Killarney.

Advertisement

1,358 applicants in Kerry had been invited to book their test but did not do so within 10 days.

Over 800 people in the RSA system in Kerry were not yet eligible to sit their driving test , as they either hadn't completed all their lessons or had their learner permit for fewer than six months.

The RSA also said people looking to do their test in Killarney have to wait an estimated 30 weeks to get a test date, while this wait is 16 weeks in Tralee.

Advertisement

Deputy Brendan Griffin says he has raised the need for additional resources to address these long wait times the ministers responsible for transport, Eamon Ryan and Jack Chambers.