Over 1,390 cases of COVID-19 confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 321 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 58 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “The awareness of COVID-19 symptoms, and what to do if you experience them, is extremely important.

“The COVID-19 symptoms for adults and children include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, runny or blocked nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea, aches, fatigue, sore throat, headache.

“Regardless of how mild symptoms may be, we ask that you isolate if you experience any of them and contact your GP. Do not go to school, the workplace or socialise if you or your child exhibits COVID-19 symptoms.”