Over 130% increase in numbers waiting on trolleys in UHK year on year

The number of patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during March increased by over 130% (134.7%) when compared to last year.

March was the worst month for overcrowding nationally so far this year, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation figures.

Over 11,000 patients were waiting on trolleys around the country; 338 of these were in UHK.

The numbers waiting for a bed in UHK last month, were the second highest recorded for the month of March in the Tralee-based hospital since records began in 2006.

338 patients were waiting on trolleys in UHK this March; the highest figure from the Kerry hospital was 360, and that was recorded in March of 2019.

Last year, there were 144 people waiting on trolleys for a bed in UHK, while that figure stood at 169 for March 2020 and 297 for the same month in 2018.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha, who is from Ventry, says it’s been an extremely busy month for those working in hospitals.

She says hospitals are currently not safe for patients or staff because of the level of overcrowding and COVID infection levels; Ms Ní Sheaghdha is calling for clear and coherent public health advice from Government and senior public health officials.