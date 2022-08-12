Over 1200 people failed to book driving test on time in Kerry

Over 1200 people have been offered a driving test but have failed to make a booking on time.

There is currently an 11 week wait time for an invitation to take a test in Killarney and a three week wait time in Tralee.

The figures were provided by the Road Safety Authority to Government Deputy Chief Whip and Kerry TD Brendan Griffin.

Advertisement

435 people in Kerry have been schedule appointments in Kerry – 145 of them in Killarney and 290 in Tralee.

However, there are 558 candidates in Killarney who have been issued an invitation to book a test but have not done so within the required timeframe of 10 days and 702 in Tralee.

Meanwhile, there are 443 eligible candidates in Killarney that have yet to receive an appointment and 256 waiting in Tralee due to backlogs in the service.

Advertisement

Figures obtained through a parliamentary question show that 388 of those who applied for a test in Tralee were deemed ineligible because they have either had their learner permit for less than six months or have not completed all mandatory driving lessons.

That figure is slightly lower in Killarney at 319.

There is a significant difference in the estimated wait time to get an invitation to sit a test – 11 weeks in Killarney and three weeks in Tralee.