Over 1,200 jobs supported by Liebherr in Killarney

Oct 1, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,200 jobs are supported both directly and indirectly by the Liebherr organisation in Killarney.

That includes the container factory in Fossa, hotels and work for sub-contractors.

A book on the history of Liebherr Container Cranes in Ireland is due to be published next year; the Fossa plant was established in 1958.

Tom Foley, a former HR manager with the company for 46 years, spent the past three years putting the book together.

He explains the importance of Liebherr to the economy of Killarney:

