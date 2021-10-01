Over 1,200 jobs supported by Liebherr in Killarney

Over 1,200 jobs are supported both directly and indirectly by the Liebherr organisation in Killarney.

That includes the container factory in Fossa, hotels and work for sub-contractors.

A book on the history of Liebherr Container Cranes in Ireland is due to be published next year; the Fossa plant was established in 1958.

Advertisement

Tom Foley, a former HR manager with the company for 46 years, spent the past three years putting the book together.

He explains the importance of Liebherr to the economy of Killarney: