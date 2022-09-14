Over 10,000 people waiting for appointments at UHK

The number of people on waiting lists for appointments at University Hospital Kerry is down over 2,000 on last year.

There are still, however, over 10,000 people waiting for outpatient and inpatient appointments, according to National Treatment Purchase Fund figures.

Over 10,000 (10,115) people are seeking outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,600 (2,635) people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of August, show there are over 2,300 (2,348) fewer on waiting lists compared to last year, a drop of 19%.

Almost 9,300 (9,276) are awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK; that’s down 19% or 2,100 (2,146) people in the past year; and there was also a drop of 543 people between July and August.

Over 800 (839) people are on inpatient and day case lists at UHK, including for endoscopy, as of the end of August; that’s down 19% or 202 people compared to last year, and down 66 from July.