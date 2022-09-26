Advertisement
Over 1,000 metres of ageing water mains being replaced in Fenit

Sep 26, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,000 (1,050) metres of ageing water mains is being replaced in Fenit.

The works are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme and will see old mains at Kilfenora, on the R558, replaced with new modern pipes.

It’ll also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main.

The works will begin this week and are expected to take eight weeks to complete.

Irish Water says traffic management will be in place and local and emergency traffic will be maintained.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline can be contacted on 1800 278 278.

