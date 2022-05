Over 100 women have been nominated for the Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards.

The event is organised by publisher of Connect Kerry Magazine, Margaret Kissane, who says many businesses wouldn’t thrive without the dynamic women who are leaders in their areas of expertise.

The Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards take place in The Rose Hotel, Tralee on June 10th.

A limited number of tickets are available from Margaret Kissane on 086-2408237.