Over 100 people tried to rescue dolphin in Fenit last night

Over 100 people tried to rescue a dolphin in Fenit last night.

The common dolphin was found washed up at the beach in the Spa at around 4pm.

The local man who discovered it contacted Fenit RNLI, which provided a stretcher to move the mammal to deeper water in Fenit, as the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group had advised.

Advertisement

The dolphin appeared to be swimming out to sea, to great applause from all involved; however, it returned into shore later and died.

Jackie Murphy of Fenit RNLI says it was unfortunate the mammal didn't make it, but the efforts of the over 100 people involved was very moving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement