Organisation working with asylum seekers has concerns over delays in processing system

Jan 5, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
An organisation working with people who seek international protection in Ireland has concerns over delays in the system for processing applications.

John Lannon is Chief Executive of Doras, a non-profit, Limerick-based organisation working to promote and protect the rights of people from a migrant background in Ireland.

He says that Ireland has a rigorous process to handle people who are arriving to seek international protection, also known as asylum.

Mr Lannon adds that applications from what are considered ‘safe’ countries, where there is perceived to be generally no persecution or threat from armed conflict, are processed quicker.

He says people seeking international protection from these countries may still be experiencing persecution on an individual basis due to sexual orientation, religion, or political opinion.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, Mr Lannon said the organisation still has concerns over delays in the process for people seeking asylum.

