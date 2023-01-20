Open disclosure meeting offered to young person attending North Kerry mental health services

The HSE has confirmed it’s offered an open disclosure meeting to a young person as a result of its audit into the care of patients attending child and adolescent mental health services in North Kerry.

According to the HSE website, such a meeting is offered when either something goes wrong with a patient’s care, the person experiences harm as a result of that care, or the HSE thinks that harm may have occurred as a result of that treatment.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare commissioned the audit involving around 50 patients in North Kerry following the publication of a report into South Kerry CAMHS.

The Maskey report published last January found that significant harm was caused to 46 children and 240 were put at risk of serious harm while they attended South Kerry CAMHS between 2016 and 2020.

The vast majority of these cases related to the practices of one junior doctor.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, which is part of the HSE, says the random audit is continuing in North Kerry and that it hasn’t received a final report resulting from the look back.

Once this is received, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, which is part of the HSE, will confirm what, if any, additional action it will take.

It says as the random file audit has progressed, it’s recalled a small number of current patients for clinical review.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it acts immediately on any issues brought to its attention by the audit team.

It says none of the young people recalled had immediate clinical issues and that all of them had been offered clinical appointments with a CAMHS consultant.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says in one case, an open disclosure meeting was offered.

It says if anyone under the care of child and adolescent mental health services has concerns, they may contact the Kerry CAMHS Information Line on 1800 742 800, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.