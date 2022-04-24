Online Lotto player from Kerry scoops €160,000

Online Lotto players in Kerry are being urged to check their tickets after one player scooped over €160,000.

One online player in the county won €161,300 in last night’s draw, after matching five numbers and the bonus.

The National Lottery says the winner will be sent an email and a notification on their lottery account, and they should make contact with the prize claims team.

The winning numbers in last night’s draw were 6, 15, 18, 35, 43, 47, and the bonus was 26.

There was no winner of the jackpot, which will be close to €7 million in Wednesday’s draw.