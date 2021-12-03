Advertisement
One-third increase in UHK consultants but fewer patients being seen

Dec 3, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
One-third increase in UHK consultants but fewer patients being seen
The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says there been a one-third increase in consultants in University Hospital Kerry, but fewer patients are being seen.

He was responding to a question from Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin, who was asking what’s happened since HSE officials visited UHK last month.

He says there’s a dearth of information from the HSE about what’s going to happen next, following the meeting with hospital consultants, management and staff.

Deputy Griffin asked the minister what’s the timeline in relation to publishing a plan to improve services and conditions in the hospital. Minister Stephen Donnelly says there’s a comprehensive review ongoing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUbD34IVY70

 

