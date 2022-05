One person has been taken to Cork University Hospital following a crash earlier today near Kilgarvan.

A number of people were injured following the collision involving a crane, bus and a car at Loo Bridge at around 11am.

Gardaí say the driver of one vehicle was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed for a technical examination of the scene this evening.

Local councillor Dan McCarthy says it was an unfortunate accident.