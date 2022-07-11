Advertisement
One conviction for litter in Kerry so far this year

Jul 11, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
One person has been convicted for a litter offence in Kerry this year.

An update on environmental enforcement was provided to councillors at recent Municipal District meetings.

Kerry County Council received 361 litter complaints during the first five months of the year.

34 fines were issued, with 15 of these still outstanding.

There was one court conviction, with €250 awarded.

125 waste complaints were investigated by the council up to the end of May, with no court convictions.

There were no convictions arising from the 58 water complaints nor the 33 air complaints investigated by the council.

 

 

