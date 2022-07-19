Advertisement
Numbers using public transport in Kerry increasing

Jul 19, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Numbers using public transport in Kerry increasing
The number of people using public transport in Kerry has increased recently.

That’s according to general manager of Local Link Kerry, Alan O’Connell.

He says there are a range of reasons behind the increase, including the cost of fuel, the need to reduce emissions as well as the price reduction for fares for younger people.

The bus network is now stopping at 40 centres throughout Kerry to accommodate the number of Ukrainian refugees in the county.

Mr O’Connell says people will use public transport but they need regular options, particularly in more rural areas:

