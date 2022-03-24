Advertisement
Numbers on UHK waiting lists down 20% in past year

Mar 24, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrynews
Numbers on UHK waiting lists down 20% in past year
The number of people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry has fallen 20% in the past year.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are 10,686 people currently waiting for outpatient and inpatient appointments.

These figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of February show there are now 2,700 (2,716) fewer people seeking appointments at University Hospital Kerry than last year.

Of the 10,686 on lists, almost 9,600 (9,592) are awaiting outpatients’ appointments.

That number is down 20% or 2,370 people in the past year, however, there was a slight rise of 83 people waiting between January and February.

Almost 1,100 (1,094) are on inpatient and day case lists at UHK, as of the end of February; that’s down 346 compared to a year prior, but up four in the past month.

There's also another 2,500 (2,476) people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.

 

