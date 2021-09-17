Advertisement
News

Number of people in Kerry claiming PUP decreases by nearly 700

Sep 17, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrynews
Number of people in Kerry claiming PUP decreases by nearly 700 Number of people in Kerry claiming PUP decreases by nearly 700
Share this article

The number of people in Kerry claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has decreased by nearly 700 in a week.

The Department of Social Protection says this week (up to September 14th), 3,632 people in Kerry are getting PUP, as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That's a decrease of 688 people compared to the previous week (4,320).

Advertisement

3,950 Kerry people have, at some point, claimed the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or needing to self-isolate.

This has increased by nearly 100 over the past week.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus