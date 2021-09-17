Number of people in Kerry claiming PUP decreases by nearly 700

The number of people in Kerry claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has decreased by nearly 700 in a week.

The Department of Social Protection says this week (up to September 14th), 3,632 people in Kerry are getting PUP, as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That's a decrease of 688 people compared to the previous week (4,320).

3,950 Kerry people have, at some point, claimed the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or needing to self-isolate.

This has increased by nearly 100 over the past week.