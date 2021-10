The number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Kerry has fallen below 3,000.

The Department of Social Protection says that as of October 19th, 2,983 people in the county were in receipt of PUP due to losing their jobs because of the pandemic.

That's down 129 on the previous week (3,112).

69 more people in Kerry have availed of the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID or needing to self-isolate.

4,292 people in the county have availed of the payment to date.