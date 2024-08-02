Advertisement
Number of events and festivals taking place in Kerry this weekend

Aug 2, 2024 15:32 By radiokerrynews
Number of events and festivals taking place in Kerry this weekend
There are a number of events and festivals taking place in Kerry this weekend.

Féile Lughnasadh gets underway in Milltown at 6:30 this evening with a bonfire and parade.

The festival will run until Sunday night and will include family fun entertainment, gig rigs, musical performances from The Sunday Cure as well as food and craft markets.

The Cahersiveen Festival of Music and the Arts is also taking place until Sunday; there’ll be excursions, fishing competitions and football tournaments, as well as performances from Declan Nerney, Abi Coulibaly and Stockton’s wing.

The Kilgarvan Agricultural Show will take place this weekend with performances from Folk band Up In Smoke, Father & Son duo Patrick & Conor O’Sullivan and local solo artist, Noreen Kelleher.

The Castlegregory Agriculture show also gets underway this Saturday with live stock, horticulture, vintage tractor run and much more.

