Number of COVID-19 patients in UHK doubles in a week

The number of people being treated for Covid-19 in University Hospital Kerry has jumped to 54.

That figure has more than doubled in comparison to last Monday when 25 people were being treated for the virus in the hospital, and is among the highest in the country.

Nine of those cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

It’s the highest figure recorded since January.

Meanwhile, there were no intensive care unit beds available at UHK while there were three free general beds as of yesterday.