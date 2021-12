November was drier than usual at Valentia Observatory.

Figures from Met Éireann show the South Kerry weather station recorded 93.3mm of rain during the month, 55% of its long-term average for November.

The wettest day was the 30th, when 16.7mm of rain fell.

Fifty (50) hours of sunshine were logged at Valentia during November.

The highest temperature was 15 degrees on the 8th, while the lowest was minus 0.9 degrees on the 23rd.