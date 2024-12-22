North Kerry road reopens to traffic after fallen tree cleared

A road in North Kerry, which had been closed to traffic this morning, has since reopened.

Kerry County Council says the L-1011, on the Listowel side of bypass was closed due to a fallen tree; however, the road has reopened within the last few minutes.

A status yellow wind warning remains in place for Kerry until 3 this afternoon and there are reports of surface water on a number of roads around the county.

Today is expected to be wet and windy - with a chance of hail, sleet or even snow on hills and mountains.

However, Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says milder weather's on the way for Christmas Day: