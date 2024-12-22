Advertisement
News

North Kerry road reopens to traffic after fallen tree cleared

Dec 22, 2024 11:09 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry road reopens to traffic after fallen tree cleared
Share this article

A road in North Kerry, which had been closed to traffic this morning, has since reopened.

Kerry County Council says the L-1011, on the Listowel side of bypass was closed due to a fallen tree; however, the road has reopened within the last few minutes.

A status yellow wind warning remains in place for Kerry until 3 this afternoon and there are reports of surface water on a number of roads around the county.

Advertisement

Today is expected to be wet and windy - with a chance of hail, sleet or even snow on hills and mountains.

However, Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says milder weather's on the way for Christmas Day:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 200 homes, farms and businesses in Kerry without power this afternoon
Advertisement
Kerry County Council lambasted over lack of speed ramp provision in Cordal
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €4.7 million
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 200 homes, farms and businesses in Kerry without power this afternoon
Kerry County Council lambasted over lack of speed ramp provision in Cordal
Killarney Celtic awards night photos
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €4.7 million
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus