North Kerry period property and farm for sale for €2.2 million

A family farm and accompanying home in North Kerry, which has just come on the market for more than two million Euro, is creating a considerable stir on the Kerry property market this week.

Located near Ardfert, and owned by the same family for generations, the farm is located in an agricultural stronghold in North Kerry.

Ballybroman House is a period property located around nine kilometres from Tralee, and was constructed in 1887, by English landlords the Crosbies.

It's been in the same family for more than a century, but is now for sale through selling agent Gary O'Driscoll.

The house is almost 200m2 (square metres) and includes five bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, cellar and a garage.

It is accessed by a long avenue from the public road and has one acre of landscaped grounds.

The accompanying farm extends to around 137.8 acres of grazing ground, while there's what's described as 'good arable land' to the rear of the house, along with a small parcel of around 14 acres on the other side of the road.

Gary O'Driscoll told Radio Kerry News that properties with accompanying land such as this, seldom come on the market, and he's already had several enquiries about Ballybroman House since it was first advertised at the end of last week.

Offers in excess of €2.2 million for the entire property are being sought by the current owners.