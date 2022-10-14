Advertisement
News

North Kerry needs to ensure greenway visitors can easily access food and accommodation services

Oct 14, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry needs to ensure greenway visitors can easily access food and accommodation services North Kerry needs to ensure greenway visitors can easily access food and accommodation services
Share this article

North Kerry needs to ensure visitors to the greenway can easily access food and accommodation services.

That’s according to CEO of Dungarvan and West Waterford Chamber, Jenny Beresford.

She attended a greenway breakfast briefing, organised by Listowel Business and Community Alliance, to outline the benefits of the greenway in Waterford.

Advertisement

The North Kerry greenway opened to the public on Friday.

Ms Beresford says there should be huge optimism as North Kerry is on the cusp of a wave of visitors.

She says the greenway could cater for a broad range of people, adding the spin-off benefits are wonderful:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus