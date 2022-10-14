North Kerry needs to ensure greenway visitors can easily access food and accommodation services

North Kerry needs to ensure visitors to the greenway can easily access food and accommodation services.

That’s according to CEO of Dungarvan and West Waterford Chamber, Jenny Beresford.

She attended a greenway breakfast briefing, organised by Listowel Business and Community Alliance, to outline the benefits of the greenway in Waterford.

The North Kerry greenway opened to the public on Friday.

Ms Beresford says there should be huge optimism as North Kerry is on the cusp of a wave of visitors.

She says the greenway could cater for a broad range of people, adding the spin-off benefits are wonderful: