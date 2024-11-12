Advertisement
North Kerry murder accused granted bail in High Court

Nov 12, 2024 14:18 By radiokerrynews
A 22-year-old woman charged with murdering a man in North Kerry has been granted bail in the High Court.

Abigail Lynch of 47 Woodview Place, Tarbert, faces one charge; the murder of Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure on May 27th this year.

She is one of three people currently charged with Mr Kennelly’s murder.

In the High Court yesterday, Garda Donnachadh Coakley objected to Ms Lynch’s bail application under O’Callaghan rules and Section 2 of the Bail Act.

These objections refer to the likelihood of the accused turning up to court, the seriousness of the offence, strength of evidence, and the likelihood of committing further offences if released on bail.

The court heard that Ms Lynch was arrested on 1st August, and that gardaí said they had confidential information that Ms Lynch planned to leave the jurisdiction.

Ms Lynch was released without charge at that stage, and barrister Caroline O’Connell, instructed by solicitor Eimear Griffin from Pádraig O’Connell’s office, submitted that three months had passed and Ms Lynch did not leave the jurisdiction.

Ms O’Connell further said that fears of evading justice or committing a serious offence have not been realised in the months between the alleged offence in May and Ms Lynch being charged on 31st October.

Ms Justice Ring said she does have concerns about bail but said her concerns can be handled with strict conditions.

These include the lodgement of her own bond and an independent surety.

Ms Lynch must also reside at her address in Tarbert, sign on at Listowel garda station four days a week, surrender her passport to gardaí and abide by a curfew.

Judge Ring said she will entertain any application by gardaí to revoke this bail if Ms Lynch does not abide by these conditions.

Ms Justice Ring added there are methods to secure Ms Lynch’s attendance at trial if she does seek to leave the jurisdiction.

 

