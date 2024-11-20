North Kerry man who hid drugs in shoe spared jail

A North Kerry man who had cocaine hidden in his shoe when gardaí entered his home under warrant has been spared prison time.

34-year-old James Harrison of Bridge Street apartments in Ballylongford has been handed a fully suspended sentence for possession of the drug for sale or supply at his home address.

Judge Behan had previously adjourned his sentencing hearing as he was under the influence of illegal drugs during his last court appearance.

Advertisement

Gardaí entered the home of Mr Harrison at the Bridge Street apartments in Ballylongford on October 23rd 2022 under a warrant.

Here, they came across the accused, as well as cocaine and a digital weighing scales; gardaí found the cocaine in Mr Harrison’s running shoe.

The drugs seized were valued at over €7,000, and Mr Harrison was described as “down the chain” in terms of dealing, but nonetheless a vital cog in the drug dealing operation.

Advertisement

The court heard Mr Harrison lived with his mother and had no work history, while drug addiction was a part of this man’s issues.

His mother gave evidence that he was under pressure to pay back money, and she was concerned for his safety.

Judge Sinead Behan said the aggravating factors included that he was involved in dealing, that he was a vital cog in the dealing wheel, and he had 3 previous for drug possession.

Advertisement

Defending Mr Harrison, barrister Katie O’Connell submitted said Mr Harrison admitted he was under the influence of an illegal substance during has last court appearance, but since then he has completed a residential treatment programme.

She said he is now in a two-year aftercare programme, and this was described by Judge Behan as a mitigating factor, as he had taken real steps in turning things around.

His guilty plea, co-operation, as well as his addiction and mental health difficulties were also cited as mitigating factors.

Advertisement

Judge Behan handed him a sentence of two and a half years, but suspended this entirely on conditions including he continue the aftercare programme, and that gardaí can request a clean drugs sample from him any time they wish for three years.