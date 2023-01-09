Advertisement
News

North Kerry has potential to become activity hub

Jan 9, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry has potential to become activity hub North Kerry has potential to become activity hub
Share this article

North Kerry has the potential to become an activity hub.

That’s according to Chairperson of Listowel Business and Community Alliance, Rose Wall.

She says they’re awaiting the results of a feasibility study by Kerry County Council around the development of a blueway on the River Feale in Listowel.

Advertisement

A blueway is a trail running on and alongside a river, lake, or canal.

Rose Wall says if this new amenity comes to fruition, then along with the recently opened North Kerry Greenway and other walkways, there’s huge potential for north Kerry.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus