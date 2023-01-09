North Kerry has potential to become activity hub

North Kerry has the potential to become an activity hub.

That’s according to Chairperson of Listowel Business and Community Alliance, Rose Wall.

She says they’re awaiting the results of a feasibility study by Kerry County Council around the development of a blueway on the River Feale in Listowel.

A blueway is a trail running on and alongside a river, lake, or canal.

Rose Wall says if this new amenity comes to fruition, then along with the recently opened North Kerry Greenway and other walkways, there’s huge potential for north Kerry.