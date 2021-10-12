Advertisement
North Kerry boil water notice will be in place until Thursday at least

Oct 12, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry boil water notice will be in place until Thursday at least
Photo: Pixabay
A boil water notice for 2,300 people in North Kerry will be in place until Thursday or Friday at least.

The notice for the Ardfert North (Ballyheigue) Public Water Supply, and the associated Clanmaurice Public Group Water Supply, started yesterday after cryptosporidium was detected during routing water sampling.

Another boil water notice is in place for Portmagee, but is expected to be lifted by lunchtime.

Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead for Water in Kerry, Ian O’Mahony, says further tests are being carried out today on the Ballyheigue/Clanmaurice supplies.

The results should be known Thursday; if clear, the boil water notice may be lifted; if not, the notice will stay in place until samples are clear.

Ian O’Mahony says Irish Water has been working in recent months on installing a new UV treatment for cryptosporidium, which will be in place on the supply by the end of the month.

