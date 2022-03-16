North Kerry and West Limerick residents invited to take part in survey on challenges facing rural regions

People in North Kerry and West Limerick are being invited to take part in a survey for a project which addresses the challenges facing rural regions.

The ‘North Kerry, West Limerick: Smart Villages, Stronger Communities’ project aims to unlock innovative solutions for the sustainable growth and development of rural communities.

Residents of the region are invited to take the survey before March 28th; this will help build a detailed picture of the area and inform subsequent stages of the project.

The ‘North Kerry, West Limerick: Smart Villages, Stronger Communities’ project is an initiative jointly led by North, East and West Kerry Development (NEWKD) and West Limerick Resources (WLR) in association with KPMG Future Analytics and University College Dublin.

Further details of the project can be found here.