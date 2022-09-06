Nominations invited for 25th Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards

The Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards have opened for nominations.

It’s the 25th year of the awards, which recognise the contribution young people make in their communities in Kerry.

Any member of the public, community and voluntary groups, schools or youth organisations can nominate a person aged between 13-21 for an award.

Advertisement

Nomination forms are available at any garda station or at a link on radiokerry.ie, and the closing date is this coming Monday September 12th.

The awards will be presented at a celebratory dinner ceremony in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel outside Tralee, on Friday September 30th.

Nomination forms can be downloaded at www.leestrand.ie/garda-awards/.