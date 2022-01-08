Advertisement
No prosecution after garda investigation into potential COVID breaches at Healy-Rae pub

Jan 8, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Stills from Healy-Rae pub video
There will be no prosecution following an investigation into potential breaches of COVID-19 guidelines at a Kerry pub.

Gardaí conducted preliminary enquiries and then opened an investigation, after videos and images were posted on social media of an apparent gathering in Deputy Danny Healy-Rae's pub in Kilgarvan last August.

The videos and pictures that began circulating last July on social media appear to show bar counter service at the Kilgarvan pub, as well as people not wearing masks while moving around, which is prohibited under public health regulations.

Gardaí then sent an investigation file to the Director of Public Prosecutions, which has since directed no prosecution on the matter.

Deputy Healy-Rae has declined to comment on the DPP's decision.

