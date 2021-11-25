Advertisement
News

No intensive care or general beds available at University Hospital Kerry

Nov 25, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
There are no intensive care or general beds available at University Hospital Kerry.

That's according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update.

The information covers up to 8pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 24th).

The latest data for University Hospital Kerry shows there are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and one suspected case.

Two people who have the virus are being treated in UHK's intensive care unit.

This data shows, as of 8pm last evening, there were no ICU beds or general beds available at UHK.

Nationally today there are less than 600 people in hospitals for the first time in 11 days, while 126 are in ICU.

 

