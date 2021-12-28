Advertisement
No ambulance service available in Kerry on St Stephen’s Night

Dec 28, 2021 16:12 By radiokerrynews
No ambulance service available in Kerry on St Stephen's Night
There were no ambulances available to accommodate the county of Kerry on St Stephen’s Night, according to a Kerry TD.

Michael Healy Rae says the ambulance services of Dingle, Listowel, Cahersiveen, Killarney, Tralee and Kenmare were all on callouts outside the county.

All emergency calls for ambulances are directed through the National Ambulance Service (NAS) in Dublin.

They are managed through a dynamic model system, which means if an ambulance isn't available, the next nearest vehicle will be dispatched, including across county borders.

The Kerry TD says a full review of the service is required.

The HSE has been contacted for comment.

 

 

