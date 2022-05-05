Advertisement
News

Newly launched plan will help attract visitors to Killarney National Park

May 5, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Newly launched plan will help attract visitors to Killarney National Park Newly launched plan will help attract visitors to Killarney National Park
Share this article

A newly launched plan will help attract visitors to Killarney National Park.

That’s the view of Minister of State with responsibility for heritage and Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan.

An ambitious plan for the National Parks and Wildlife Service was launched yesterday.

Advertisement

It sets out a timeline for a full organisational restructuring of the NPWS and involves an additional investment of €55 million in the organisation.

Minister Malcolm Noonan says this plan will help attract more people to Killarney National Park, while also protecting biodiversity.

He says the plan has many aspects including tackling invasive species and managing fires and deer:

Advertisement

The full plan can be seen here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus