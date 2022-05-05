A newly launched plan will help attract visitors to Killarney National Park.

That’s the view of Minister of State with responsibility for heritage and Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan.

An ambitious plan for the National Parks and Wildlife Service was launched yesterday.

It sets out a timeline for a full organisational restructuring of the NPWS and involves an additional investment of €55 million in the organisation.

Minister Malcolm Noonan says this plan will help attract more people to Killarney National Park, while also protecting biodiversity.

He says the plan has many aspects including tackling invasive species and managing fires and deer:

The full plan can be seen here.