NEWKD finalises purchase of former Bank of Ireland building in Castleisland

Aug 25, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
NEWKD finalises purchase of former Bank of Ireland building in Castleisland
North, East and West Kerry Development (NEWKD) has finalised its purchase of the former Bank of Ireland building in Castleisland.

NEWKD plans to make the building a centre for community engagement and activity.

Chairman of NEWKD, John Stack says NEWKD will continue to provide and strengthen all of their services with the addition of the landmark building in Castleisland.

Mr Stack also expressed his gratitude to Bank of Ireland for their confidence in NEWKD as a community-led local development partnership.

The Castleisland Bank of Ireland branch was one of three in the county to close last October.

