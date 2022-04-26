New South West regional enterprise plan launched in Killorglin

The new South-West Regional plan has been launched in Killorglin today by the minister for state with responsibility for business and employment.

The South-West plan, which will cover the period up to 2024 is part of a national 180 million euro package which will benefit nine counties including Kerry and Cork.

Since 2018, over 7 million euro has been granted in funding to six Kerry hubs under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund and the Regional Enterprise Transition Scheme

Advertisement

Minister of State Damien English English says the regional enterprise plan for Kerry and Cork is to focus on the potential of digital enterprise, innovation hubs and to support sustainable food production and agri-tech.

To date, funding has been allocated to six Kerry enterprise hubs under the scheme.

Agritech Centre of Excellence in Tralee has received over 1.3 million euro.

Advertisement

Kerry Sci Tech was allocated over 355,000 euro to support the growth of science and technology

Over 448,000 euro was assigned to Mol Teic CLG in Dingle as an initiative to create jobs in the community.

Kilorglin’s digital innovation hub RDI Hub CLG was granted over 3.6 million euro.

Advertisement

Sneem Innovation and Tech Services received 87,000 and Firies Business Hub was allocated over 1.2 million euro for food production facilities.

The regional enterprise plan aims to equip the south-west’s enterprise environment with world class supports, opportunities, networks and facilities.