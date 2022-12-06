New platform allows people in Kerry to answer jury summons online

People in Kerry can now use an online portal to answer jury summons.

The Courts Service had initially piloted the process in four counties, but it’s now being rolled out in Kerry, and will extend to other counties over the coming months.

From this week, people in Kerry who get called to do jury service have the option to reply to the jury summons online.

The Digital Jury Platform located at jury.courts.ie, also allows a person called for jury service to check the status of their reply.

They can also get immediate updates on any changes in times, dates or jury cancellations, as well as having access to other information.

The Courts Service says this reduces reliance on paper-based processes and outdated tech platforms, and offers an improved customer service that’s inclusive and provides for digital first solutions.

It also notes this platform has the potential to reduce the time staff spend on dealing with letters and answering phone calls, freeing up staff for other front office, customer service, and court duties.

More information is available on this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkfeXP9H4_I