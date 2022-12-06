Advertisement
News

New platform allows people in Kerry to answer jury summons online

Dec 6, 2022 08:12 By radiokerrynews
New platform allows people in Kerry to answer jury summons online New platform allows people in Kerry to answer jury summons online
Share this article

People in Kerry can now use an online portal to answer jury summons.

The Courts Service had initially piloted the process in four counties, but it’s now being rolled out in Kerry, and will extend to other counties over the coming months.

From this week, people in Kerry who get called to do jury service have the option to reply to the jury summons online.

Advertisement

The Digital Jury Platform located at jury.courts.ie, also allows a person called for jury service to check the status of their reply.

They can also get immediate updates on any changes in times, dates or jury cancellations, as well as having access to other information.

The Courts Service says this reduces reliance on paper-based processes and outdated tech platforms, and offers an improved customer service that’s inclusive and provides for digital first solutions.

Advertisement

It also notes this platform has the potential to reduce the time staff spend on dealing with letters and answering phone calls, freeing up staff for other front office, customer service, and court duties.

More information is available on this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkfeXP9H4_I

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus